The Tech Ten Commandments

The Ten Commandments help us turn away from sin and toward God. They were given to the Israelites in the midst of their desert journey, where God was doing everything possible to save them and convince them how much he loves them (Deuteronomy 5:22). The Ten Commandments provide some concrete direction in helping us enter into that love relationship. It is significant that some of the commandments refer to a right relationship with God, while others guide us in our relationships with neighbors. Clearly, God not only loves us but also wants us to share that love with each other.

It may be helpful to revisit the Ten Commandments through the lens of new developments and technologies.

I offer the following to help you, and those you teach, reflect on ways that will characterize us as Christian technology users:

You shall know that God is present everywhere, even online. You shall use technology to proclaim the Reign of God. You shall pray, “Oh My God” with love and sincerity whenever you see “OMG.” You shall bookmark a gospel and regularly read a passage slowly, deeply, and with reflection. You shall involve your parents in all online activities. You shall show respect in all online comments. You shall not make up online identities, for God loves YOU. You shall not bully. You shall not look at inappropriate images, but shall ask your parents to set appropriate filters. You shall not hack or spam, nor enable others by responding to online messages from strangers.

Loving God

As I formulated the “Tech Ten,” I thought, “If we really loved God and each other, these would naturally happen. As much as specifics help give some direction, I appreciate Jesus’ wisdom when he reminded us to simply but deeply, “…love the Lord your God, with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind…” and “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22: 37-39).

Since technology is such a large part of our students’ lives, it only makes sense that we reflect on ways to use technology in ways that keep us close to God, including the “Tech Ten Commandments.”

Tim Welch is the consultant for educational technology for the Diocese of Saint Cloud, Minnesota. You may follow him at twitter.com/timewelch or email him at cem.twelch@stcdio.org.

This article was originally published in RTJ’s creative catechist February/March 2013.

Photo: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

