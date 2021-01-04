“We Sing for Freedom” by John Burland (A music video dedicated to fighting human trafficking.)

The song “We Sing for Freedom” was inspired by the life of St. Josephine Bakhita. Her strong faith carried her through slavery and beyond. The entire journey of her life is a remarkable witness to faith. After finding out about her, singer-songwriter John Burland was deeply moved and inspired to write this song. He wanted “We Sing for Freedom” to be an anthem for freedom with a focus on human trafficking and modern-day slavery. This cause is extremely important and cannot be overlooked. The song also draws on Scripture: “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free” (Galatians 5:1).
Please see the press release from our parent company, Bayard, that explains how proceeds from this song and album will assist the anti-trafficking work of Catholic Relief Services.