“Shaping the Future of Catechesis Together” Webinar Series

JOIN US FOR A SERIES OF DYNAMIC WEBINARS

The past year and a half have been challenging for anyone involved in catechesis. It has also opened doors to new ways of approaching the ministry and the programs it entails. To help parishes unravel both the possibilities and challenges that the pandemic has raised—loss of leaders, participants, and catechists; the challenges and opportunities posed by virtual classes; uncertainty about how and when to gather back together again at the parish—Twenty-Third Publications and Pflaum Publishing Group are offering a series of interactive webinars with and for catechetical leaders across the country.

Going Backwards to Go Forwards

Thursday, September 16 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time

We begin with an initial conversation around lessons learned from COVID times and how those might steer us in a renewed direction for what comes next.

CONVERSATION PARTNER: Bill Miller

Bill has held positions as a Diocesan Religious Education Consultant, a Diocesan Director of Religious Education, and a College Campus Minister. He is author of Finding Your Spiritual Direction as a Catechist (Twenty-Third Publications).

Mark your calendars for future webinars in this series:

Thursday, October 21: Family Connections with Connie Clark

with Connie Clark Thursday, November 11: Catechetical Old School with Lee Danesco

with Lee Danesco Thursday, January 13: If the Tech Fits, Do It with Denise Utter

with Denise Utter Thursday, February 10: Moving Forward with Kathy Hendricks

