Activities to help learn about these gifts

JARED DEES

Whether you are preparing your students for Confirmation or just wish to introduce them to the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, here are some ideas for short activities. You can have your students do each one as a part of a single lesson or spread them out over a series of weeks to begin, end, or fill up extra time in your lessons. The hope with these activities is that your students will not only learn what each gift of the Holy Spirit means but also come to realize how God has personally bestowed on them some unique experience of the gift in their lives.