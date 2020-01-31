Sealed with the Gift of the Holy Spirit

In the Latin Church, the Code of Canon Law stipulates that Confirmation should be received at “the age of discretion (CIC, 891). However, when in danger of death, even children who have not reached the “age of discretion” should be confirmed (CCC, 1307). In the United States, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has established the pastoral practice of conferring the sacrament between the ages of 7 and 16, according to the decision of the local diocesan bishop.

Every baptized person should receive the sacrament of Confirmation. In the early centuries of the Church, Confirmation was conferred at the same time as Baptism. However, as the number of people who were being baptized grew, the bishop of the local church could not be present for every baptismal celebration. As a result, the time of celebrating Confirmation became separated from the day of one’s Baptism and was conferred by the local bishop at a different liturgical celebration.

Whatever the age of those who are to receive Confirmation, the catechetical preparation of the candidates is crucial for a fruitful reception of the sacrament. Some essential information that should be included in this proximate catechetical preparation includes the following:

1. The reception of Confirmation completes one’s initiation into the Mystical Body of Christ which is the Church. The Church is both universal and diocesan/parochial.

2. The activity of the Holy Spirit manifests itself frequently throughout the history of salvation. In the New Testament, particularly in the Resurrection narratives and in the Acts of the Apostles, it is clear that the reception of the Holy Spirit spiritually equips a Christian to carry on the evangelical mission that belongs to all the baptized. Simply stated, that evangelical mission is to become a joyful and bold witness to Christ and to live as an active and deeply committed member of the Church.

3. Part of the spiritual preparation for the proper reception of Confirmation is weekly attendance at Mass and the worthy reception of the Holy Eucharist, which deepens the life of grace in our souls. Since the regular reception of the sacrament of Penance and Reconciliation has greatly diminished in recent decades, candidates for the sacrament of Confirmation should go to confession as an immediate sacramental preparation.

4. The qualification and role of the sponsor in the celebration of Confirmation should be high- lighted. In so doing, the relationship between the role of a sacramental sponsor both at Baptism and Confirmation can be explained and clarified. Such catechetical instruction can impress on the candidate the privilege and responsibility that will be theirs if and when they are invited to exercise this “spiritual accompaniment” in the life of a fellow Catholic.