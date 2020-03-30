Replay of Pope Francis’ Urbi et Orbi Homily, Adoration, Benediction from St. Peter’s on 3/27

Share this article:

Below is the link you need to read the Pope’s message, prayers to end the COVID19 pandemic, and the blessing for the city and the world.

You can read the Francis’ homily, and pray along with the Holy Father. Those who participate and pray the prescribed prayers can receive a plenary indulgence.

If you have not yet seen this — it is highly recommended that you do. Prepare to set aside an hour to pray with the Pope and all who are praying.

Go here to the text and the video

Go here for the Decree on the indulgence.

More photos of the event in the slideshow in this article.

