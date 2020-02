Share this article:

Bishop Robert Barron, from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Word on Fire, with an important presentation on the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. This talk took place during the 2020 Los Angeles Religious Education Congress in Anaheim. Suitable for teens and adults.

Note: The talk begins at the 3-minute mark and runs 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Image credit: Courtesy of the LA RE Congress