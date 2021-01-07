Prayers for Peace

Share this article:

A Prayer Attributed to St. Francis

Lord, make us instruments of your peace.

Where there is hatred, let us sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is discord, union;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

where there is sadness, joy.

Grant that we may not so much

seek to be consoled as to console;

to be understood as to understand;

to be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive;

it is in pardoning that we are pardoned;

and it is in dying that

we are born to eternal life.

Amen.

A Prayer from The Parish Emergency Kit



Christ Jesus …

Restore our faith in your merciful presence and replace our fear with hope.

May we recognize in good time the potential of grace to enter our wounds and to bring healing, courage, and strength.

In your sacred Name we pray.

Amen.



Written by Kathy Hendricks

Learn more about The Parish Emergency Kit.

Image credit: Shutterstock 1007163850

