A Prayer for Our New Pope, LEO XIV

All-good and generous Lord,

watch over our Holy Father,

and in your benevolence,

keep him in your care.

As we go about our daily lives,

remind us to share our Catholic faith

with conviction and charity,

following the example of our Pope.

Give us each day

the depth of your love

to pray for our leader

with an undivided heart.

Keep us focused on the mission of your Church,

that Christ may bless all keepers of the faith,

especially our Holy Father

when he teaches, preaches,

and lives God’s love and mercy

for all to imitate.

Through Christ, our Lord,

Amen.

Prayer adapted from Good and Generous God: Catholic Prayers for all Occasions. Used with permission.