Prayer and Mass Resources for Families with Young Children

Catechist recommends that families use stay-at-home time for spiritual enrichment. This Lent, consider increasing prayer and spiritual reading with your young family members.

We offer a three selections below.

“Pray always,” the apostle Paul exhorts us. Sounds good, but how do you make it happen? This book provides some excellent guidance in an easy-to-follow way that will appeal to parents and children alike. From waking up in the morning to going to sleep at night, this little book has a prayer that will fit the bill—all presented in a colorful, engaging format. The book also includes simple family activities and reflections that will enrich the prayers and make prayer time an integral part of family life.

By Christine Way Skinner

Illustrations by Celeste Gagnon

Teach younger children the values and traditions of the Catholic Church through simple words and illustrations.

Vibrant and colorful, We are Catholic introduces children ages 3-5 to the Catholic faith and its traditions. Simple words and original illustrations introduce Sacraments, the Mass, and other beloved rites, prayers, traditions and symbols to very young Catholics. We are Catholic reinforces the joy of belonging to the wider Catholic Church community in an easy-to-use format and can be enjoyed over and over again by children and adults too!

By Christine Way Skinner

Illustrations by Celeste Gagnon

Teach younger children the values and traditions of the Catholic Church through simple words and illustrations.

With colorful illustrations and clear language, We go to Mass introduces children to the various parts of the Catholic liturgy. From the Introductory Rites to the Concluding Blessing, children will discover the “whys” and “hows” of the prayers, readings, symbols, gestures, and realities of the Mass, so they can follow and better understand what’s happening. We go to Mass can help children see that they are part of God’s family and how the Mass brings them into Jesus’ loving and very real presence. This timeless treasure of a book will be enjoyed over and over by children—and adults too!

