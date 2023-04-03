Share this article:

As we emerge from the pandemic, parishes have an incredible opportunity to connect the home or domestic church with the wider parish community. How can we honor the experience families have had over these many months, while inviting them back to the parish? Find this book at Bayard Faith Resources.

Denise Utter is a speaker, coach, and writer. Her experience at both parish and diocesan levels shapes her work as a coach and master teacher at Vibrant Faith, where for the last few years she has focused on the call of parenthood and faith formation for a new generation. Her most recent book is Engage Every Family: A Parish Guide to Integrated Faith Formation by Twenty-Third Publications.

