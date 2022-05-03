June 19: Feast of Corpus Christi will Kick Off National Eucharistic Revival

“I am the living bread that came down from heaven;
whoever eats this bread will live forever;
and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world.”
John 6:51
The Bishops of the Catholic Church in the United States are calling for a Eucharistic Revival across the nation. This is a three-year initiative and will have many components both local and national. To learn more, the main website for all information is EucharisticRevival.org.
Watch this video from Bishop Cozzens explaining the mission:
Read the 2021 USCCB document on the Eucharist, the doctrinal source text (PDF) for the Eucharistic Revival, “The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church.”
Image credit: Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock