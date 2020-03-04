Holy Spirit, Strengthen Us Prayer Service

Holy Spirit Litany

Led by the leader or lector:

RESPONSE: Fill us, Holy Spirit, that we may be holy.

We ask for the gifts of wisdom and knowledge. ℟.

We ask for the gifts of counsel and fortitude. ℟.

We ask for the gifts of understanding and piety. ℟.

We ask for the gift of fear of the Lord. ℟.

Increase in us the fruits of love, joy, and peace. ℟.

Increase in us the fruits of patience, kindness, and goodness. ℟.

Increase in us the fruits of gentleness, faithfulness, and self-control. ℟.

Increase in us the fruits of chastity, generosity, and modesty. ℟.

That our thoughts and actions are pleasing to God. ℟.

That we love and defend the truth. ℟.

That we are strong. ℟.

We ask for your protection in all we do. ℟.

Let us pray St. Augustine’s prayer together. (See above.)

Song

Select one song and invite brief discussions:

■■“Burning in My Soul” by Matt Maher CATmag.us/2G0J1cW

Discussion questions: What is burning in your soul? How can the Holy Spirit help with both your personal revival and that of the whole Church?

■■“Holy Spirit” by Francesca Battistelli CATmag.us/2LGAvTS

Discussion questions: How can you become more aware of the presence of the Holy Spirit in your life? How does being “overcome” by God’s presence sound to you?

Closing Prayer

LEADER: Father, Jesus promised us you would send the Spirit to be with us, guide us, and teach us the truth. Thank you for the Holy Spirit and the many gifts he gives us. May those gifts bear fruit in us each day in all that we do and say.

ALL: Amen.