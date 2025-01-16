Help for Wildfire Victims in California

Share this article:

We lift our prayers for all those affected by the wildfires occurring in the Los Angeles area and beyond in California.

Together we pray:

+ God of All Help and Hope, we come before you begging for an outpouring of your grace and help upon every person, family, and institution affected by the wildfires. We turn to you in the words of Psalm 16: 1-2, 5, 7-8:

Keep me safe, O God;

in you I take refuge.

I say to the L ORD ,

you are my Lord,

you are my only good.

L ORD , my allotted portion and my cup,

you have made my destiny secure.

I bless the L ORD who counsels me;

even at night my heart exhorts me.

I keep the L ORD always before me;

with him at my right hand, I shall never be shaken.

Amen.

+

How YOU Can Help:

To donate to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles directly as they assist their beloved community members and to support Catholic parishes and schools, DONATE HERE.

To donate to Catholic Charities of Los Angeles as they bring assistance to the region, DONATE HERE. (Be sure to select “Disaster Relief Fund — 2025 California Wildfires” in the Designation window’s menu.)

To donate to the Red Cross and their disaster relief fund, DONATE HERE. (Be sure to scroll down the menu, under “I want to support” to designate help for the California wildfires.)

For Californians in need of direct relief and assistance after losses in the fire zones, we urge you to see this comprehensive list available at the Archdiocese of Los Angeles website.