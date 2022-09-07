Find a “Little Way” every day with Living Faith Kids!

Share this article:

“I rejoice that I am little,” St. Thérèse of Lisieux once observed. “Because children and those who resemble them will be admitted to the heavenly banquet.”

At Living Faith Kids, we often rejoice that we are “little.” Every day, our little magazine provides a short quotation from the day’s Mass readings, followed by a bite-sized, kid-friendly reflection. Plus, there are plenty of fun activities, puzzles, and games to boost kids’ confidence in their faith knowledge.

Living Faith Kids is perfect for families to read together every day. It’s a simple, small way to help kids find God’s gigantic love all around them.

To subscribe or learn more (especially about our bulk rates for parishes and schools) visit us at http://www.livingfaithkids.com/

Share this article: