I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate to be with you always, the Spirit of truth, which the world can- not accept, because it neither sees nor knows it. But you know it, because it remains with you, and will be in you I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you. (John 14:16-18)

Imagine Pentecost: the rushing wind, the searing fire. Now breathe deeply and imagine be- ing filled with the Holy Spirit. Jesus is no longer beside you; he is in you.

I am in my Father and you are in me and I in you. (John 14:20)

That is Confirmation. Your sons and daughters receive exactly the same sacrament as the disciples did on Pentecost, just without the special effects. Do they realize it?

Young people are always seeking, seldom finding. Teach them to call upon the Holy Spirit whenever they feel sad, afraid, or lost. A silent prayer, “Come, Holy Spirit,” is all it takes, and he will come and give them strength. He will instruct them in the ways of God and empower them to carry on his works. Most of all, he will never go.

