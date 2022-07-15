The Divine Praises – Sung by Matt Maher and Audrey Assad at WYD 2016

An easy version to sing along with… The Divine Praises sung by Matt Maher and Audrey Assad. Suitable for all ages, for prayer.
Video is from World Youth Day in Kraków, Poland, 2016.

 

Image credit: Courtesy of the Knights of Columbus.

