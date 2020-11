Children’s Liturgy of the WORD — First Sunday of Advent

Share this article:

Wishing you a blessed First Sunday of Advent!

Invite children to watch this special Children’s Liturgy of the Word. Thanks to Heidi and Mark from Christ the King Church in South Bend, Indiana, for sharing this with us.

Feel free to share this video with your children or parish. Pflaum’s Children Celebrate children’s leaflet for this week is included in the video comments (and below). Please share!

We’ve embedded the video below, but it can also be found via YOUTUBE here. This video is suitable for all ages.

See other links below that may help you share this Children’s Liturgy of the Word for the First Sunday of Advent.

Free downloadable “Be Alert” coloring page available at https://linktr.ee/kidsliturgy

If you would like to share your child’s weekly coloring pages or faith-based drawings, please e-mail them to kidsliturgy2020@gmail.com, and we will try to feature them in next week’s video.

This video (and future videos) will air on the CatholicTV channel every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 6 pm EST. It will also re-air on Monday at 7:30 am and Wednesday at 8 am EST.

Credits: “Go Now And Listen To God’s Word,” “The Promise Part 1,” “Gospel Acclamation,” “Yes, Lord, I Believe,” Music: John Burland 2020, “Least of My Brothers,” “Act Justly,” and “Called to Change the World.” Copyright © 2020 John Burland (Ovation Music Services). Distributed exclusively by Bayard Music, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Script written with help from the Children Celebrate Leader’s Guide Fall 2020 from Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Colored illustrations from Living with Christ Sunday Missal for Young Catholics ©Marcelino Truong/Bayard.

Additional artwork by Evelyn Berry.

Public domain photos and video from these sites: Pexels.com, Pixabay.com, Smithsonian Open Access, Unsplash.com, and Wikimedia Commons.

A special thanks to Pflaum Publishing Group for their generosity in sharing their resources with our children during these challenging months as we celebrate Mass at home.

Announcements:

Now available! Join Catholic composer John Burland and I for “A Journey through Advent in song!” This free children’s special gives an overview of Advent to little ones-and invites them to sing along to some of John Burland’s favorite Advent songs!! Search for “Pflaum Publishing Group” on YouTube to access this free 25 minute sing-a-long!

For a limited time, you can purchase the 2020-2021 Sunday Missal for Young Catholics and the Winter Children Celebrate Leaflets together for only $10 plus shipping! Visit Bayardfaithresources.com or Call 1-800-543-4383 to order-and check out their other special offers for Children Celebrate resources, too!

Check out Gathering Song videos from our past episodes, which feature music by Catholic composer John Burland! Search for “Bayard Faith Resources” on YouTube and sing along with @john.burlandmusic and me!

To order the Winter Children Celebrate program, including my five-minute Gospel Reflection and Saint in the Spotlight videos, or the 2020-2021 Sunday Missal for Young Catholics, visit https://bayardfaithresources.com/. If your parish or school already uses Children Celebrate! or Pflaum Gospel Weeklies, contact your parish to request that they share the videos with you. If you like the religious songs we sing during Children’s Liturgy, visit bayardfaithresources.com to purchase CDs by Catholic composer John Burland, or go to giamusic.com for MP3 downloads.

Continuing to produce our program has become increasingly challenging for us. Since March, my husband Mark and I have been producing and sharing our free 25 minute Children’s Liturgy videos in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Please support us by becoming a patron at https://www.patreon.com/kidsliturgy .

Thank you for sharing your children with us this weekend! May God bless you and your families, and may He keep you safe and well. See you next Sunday!

This video was produced by Heidi and Mark Witte (parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana).

kidsliturgy2020@gmail.com

https://linktr.ee/kidsliturgy

@KidsLiturgy (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)

