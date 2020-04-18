Share this article:

A blessed Divine Mercy Sunday! Invite children to watch this special Children’s Liturgy of the Word for the Second Sunday of Easter. Thanks to Heidi and Mark from Christ the King Church in South Bend, Indiana, for sharing this with us.

Feel free to share this video with your children or parish. Pflaum’s Children Celebrate children’s leaflet for this week is included in the video comments (and below). Please share!

We’ve embedded the video below, but it can also be found via YOUTUBE here. This video is suitable for all ages.

See other links below that may help you share this Children’s Liturgy of the Word for Divine Mercy Sunday, the Second Sunday of Easter.

Information to download Pflaum’s Children Celebrate leaflet and the coloring activity can be found in the video description. It will also be shown on Catholic TV on Sunday at 8:30am. Go to: http://www.catholictv.org/shows/childrens-liturgy

Open Our Ears Coloring Sheet: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1pw9…

Link for Domestic Church Coloring Page: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1KdL…

Link for Weekly Children Celebrate Leaflet from Pflaum Publishing Group (Scroll to April 19, 2020): https://drive.google.com/open?id=1b9T…

Read more articles about catechesis at home during a crisis.

Credits: “New Life,” “Gospel Acclamation,” and “Yes, Lord, I Believe” Music © John Burland/Ovation Music, distributed by Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc. Children Celebrate Leader’s Guide Spring 2020 from Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc. Public domain photos and video from these sites: Pexels.com, Pixabay.com, Smithsonian Open Access, Unsplash.com, and Wikimedia Commons.

A special thanks to Pflaum Publishing Group for their generosity in sharing their resources with our children during these challenging weeks as we celebrate Mass at home. This video (and future videos) will air on the CatholicTV channel every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Thank you for sharing your children with us! May God bless you and your families, and may He keep you safe in His loving arms.

This video was produced by Heidi and Mark Witte (parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana). @KidsLiturgy (Twitter)

