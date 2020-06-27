Children’s Liturgy of the WORD — 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time

Share this article:

A blessed 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time!

Invite children to watch this special Children’s Liturgy of the Word. Thanks to Heidi and Mark from Christ the King Church in South Bend, Indiana, for sharing this with us.

Feel free to share this video with your children or parish. Pflaum’s Children Celebrate children’s leaflet for this week is included in the video comments (and below). Please share!

We’ve embedded the video below, but it can also be found via YOUTUBE here. This video is suitable for all ages.

See other links below that may help you share this Children’s Liturgy of the Word for the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Free downloadable Candle coloring page available at http://www.twitter.com/KidsLiturgy or using the link below: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ys1t…

If you would like to share your child’s weekly coloring pages or faith-based drawings, please e-mail them to kidsliturgy2020@gmail.com, and we will try to feature them in next week’s video.

This video (and future videos) will air on the CatholicTV channel every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Credits: “Christ Our Light,” “Gospel Acclamation,” “Yes, Lord, I Believe,” Music: John Burland 2020, “The Great Commandment” and “Called to Change the World.” Music © John Burland/Ovation Music, distributed by Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Script written using Children Celebrate Leader’s Guide Spring 2020 from Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Colored illustrations from Living with Christ Sunday Missal for Young Catholics ©Marcelino Truong/Bayard

Public domain photos and video from these sites: Pexels.com, Pixabay.com, Smithsonian Open Access, Unsplash.com, and Wikimedia Commons.

A special thanks to Pflaum Publishing Group for their generosity in sharing their resources with our children during these challenging weeks as we celebrate Mass at home. Please consider gifting the child in your life with a copy of the Summer Children Celebrate Weekly Leaflets! Visit the following link to order this affordable set, which coordinates with weekly readings this summer: https://bayardfaithresources.com/prod…

Thank you for sharing your children with us this weekend! May God bless you and your families, and may He keep you safe in His loving arms. See you next Sunday!

This video was produced by Heidi and Mark Witte (parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana).

@KidsLiturgy (Twitter)

kidsliturgy2020@gmail.com

#CLOW #ChildrensLiturgy #ChildrensChurch #KidsLiturgyAtHome #ChristOurLight

