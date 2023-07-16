Catholic I.Q. — Test Your Bible Knowledge

Share this article:

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on Bible Knowledge. It contains sample questions such as:

Jewish people call the first five books of the Bible the _____________.

“The Lord is my light and my ___________, whom should I fear?”

__________ was the first to see that Jesus had risen from the dead.

Find the downloadable Quiz Here: BIBLE. CAT_Oct2016_CathIQ

Find the downloadable Answers Here: BIBLE CAT_Oct2016_IQanswers

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their Bible knowledge. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien is the faith formation director at St. Timothy Parish in Florida. He served as associate director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Mobile. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, October 2016.

