Catholic I.Q. — Quizzes about the Seven Sacraments

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the sacraments. It contains sample questions such as:

Who baptizes people in the Catholic Church?

The___ were the first followers of Jesus to serve in the role of Bishops.

If you commit____sin you must go to Confession before you receive Communion.

The Kids Quiz is designed for younger learners, the questions are therefore easier.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith, especially the sacraments. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: Sacraments Quizzes

DAVID O’BRIEN, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, December, 2017

