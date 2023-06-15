Catholic I.Q — The Church’s Social Teaching

Share this article:

BY DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the Church Social Teaching. It contains sample questions such as:

The___ is where people should first learn about God, fairness, love, right and wrong, justice, and helping those in need.

In the sixteenth century, Jesuit missionary___ traveled to Asia to proclaim the gospel.

God taught the Israelites to especially protect widows,___ , and immigrants/ foreigners (see Deuteronomy 10:18).

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

Find the downloadable Quizzes and Answers Here: CAT.AprMay2018.CatholicIQ_web

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith, in particular, its social teaching. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien is the faith formation director at St. Timothy Parish in Florida. He served as associate director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Mobile. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, April-May 2018.

