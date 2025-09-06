The Canonization of St. Carlo Acutis: Discover his living faith and love for the Eucharist

Share this article:

We have a new saint in Carlo Acutis—a millennial saint!

Today, as the Jubilee year advances, Pope Leo XIV will canonize Blessed Carlo Acutis, a saint from the millennial generation, and an inspiration for all ages! St. Carlo, pray for us!

Our colleagues at Bayard’s Pflaum Publishing Group have provided us with this wonderful article—perfect for sharing with families and friends. Read it below.

Have you ever heard of a saint who loved playing video games and eating Nutella? Meet Carlo Acutis!

He was an ordinary teenager with an extraordinary love for God. Born in 1991 in London to Italian parents, Carlo and his family moved back to Italy soon after. He lived in a world much like ours: he went to school, hung out with friends, and used the Internet. But Carlo also had a deep faith and wanted to bring others closer to Jesus.

Who was Carlo Acutis?

Carlo Acutis grew up in a family that didn’t go to church often. But from a young age, Carlo showed a special interest in God. By the time he was seven, he asked to receive Holy Communion. Carlo also prayed every day and went to church often.

Carlo had a talent for technology. He created a website that cataloged Eucharistic miracles—special events where the bread and wine used during Communion turned into real flesh or blood. He hoped learning about these miracles would help people believe in God’s love.

Carlo was also kind and generous. He gave his allowance to the poor and stood up for kids who were bullied at school. He once said, “Sadness is looking at ourselves; happiness is looking toward God.”

What happened to Carlo?

When Carlo was 15, he became very sick with leukemia, a type of cancer. Even though he was in pain, he offered his suffering to God and prayed for others. On October 12, 2006, Carlo passed away, but his example continued to inspire people around the world.

In 2020, Pope Francis declared Carlo “Blessed,” which is the step before becoming a saint. Carlo will soon be officially named a saint, a process called canonization.

Pope Leo XIV announced that Blessed Carlo Acutis will be canonized on Sunday, September 7, 2025, along with Blessed Pier-Georgio Frassati, in St. Peter’s Square.

Carlo Acutis shows us that even young people can make a big difference when they live with faith, kindness, and love for others.

How will you follow his example?

By Pflaum Publishing Group