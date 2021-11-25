Bishop Barron speaks on the “The Call of Justice” at the Library of Congress – A 60-min. video

Share this article:

Bishop Robert Barron was invited to speak at the Library of Congress on October 29, 2019. He spoke to a bipartisan group of Senators, Representatives, and Capitol Hill staffers about political life as a vocation, the relationship of the Divine Law to positive law, and the call of justice.

This one-hour lecture is geared for adults, but it would be also be meaningful as a civics lesson for high schoolers as to the origins of justice, and those interested in political science, current affairs, and future careers related to law.

Image credit: Word on Fire Institute

Share this article: