3 Quizzes on the Sacraments — from the “Catholic I.Q.” archives

Share this article:

THE SEVEN SACRAMENTS

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the sacraments. It contains sample questions such as:

Who baptizes people in the Catholic Church?

The___ were the first followers of Jesus to serve in the role of Bishops.

If you commit____sin you must go to Confession before you receive Communion.

The Kids Quiz is designed for younger learners, the questions are therefore easier.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith, especially the sacraments. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: Sacraments Quizzes

2. SACRAMENTS 101

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the sacraments. It contains sample questions such as:

How often can a person receive Holy Communion?

Which is the only sacrament that is not celebrated by an ordained bishop, priest, or deacon?

True or False: The first Christians celebrated baptisms and the Eucharist.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith, especially the sacraments. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz by clicking here: CAT_CathIQ

Download the answer key by clicking here: CAT_CathIQ_answers

3. SACRAMENTAL CELEBRATIONS

Here’s a 20-question quiz to review your Catholic faith and explore the Sacraments. It contains sample questions such as:

The Eucharist we receive at Mass is the body, blood, soul, and __________ of Christ.

Oil used for anointing at Confirmation and Baptism is called ____________.

The sacrament of _________ fills us with the gifts of the Holy Spirit just like the disciples experienced at Pentecost.

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

Find the downloadable Quizzes and Answers Here: CAT.Nov-Dec_CatholicIQ_web

ALL THREE QUIZZES ARE FROM OUR CATECHIST ARCHIVES. FIND A NEW QUIZ IN EVERY ISSUE OF CATECHIST MAGAZINE. – compiled by the Editor.

David O’Brien is our quiz master at Catechist. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

Image credit: STSCHEB / Shutter Stock 749071444

Share this article: