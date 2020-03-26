Anointing Prayer Card

Share this article:

Send uplifting prayers and Bible verses to the sick

SARA JONCKHEERE

Help the parishioners in your church who are sick and receiving the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick to know they are not alone with these hand-painted prayer cards. Uplift them with prayers and Scripture passages that offer peace and comfort.

Editor’s Note: This activity could be sent to your families during this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus. The children could make the cards at home and send them to someone they know who is ill. Or, you could arrange with your parish priest to accept them through the mail and provide that address to your families.

Supplies Needed

■ White card stock

■ Paper cutter

■ Washi tape

■ Paintbrushes

■ Watercolor paints

■ Water

■ Pens/pencils/crayons/markers

To create

1. Using the paper cutter, cut the card stock in half or even in fourths. Have the children use the washi tape to create crosses on the front of each card. Washi tape (paper scrapbooking tape) is easy to tear, but you might want to use scissors if you want clean lines. Press the tape to the paper so that it is flat with no bumps.

2. Use the water, paintbrushes, and watercolor paint to decorate the cards. Paint right over

the tape. The paint will resist that area and leave it blank. Allow students to be creative with this and paint the patterns, designs, and colors that they see fit to be uplifting to a member of their church community.

3. Once the cards have dried, remove the washi tape to reveal the cross left behind.

4. Use pens, pencils, crayons, and markers to add words of comfort, prayers, and Scripture to each card.

5. Collect the cards and give them to the priests at your church. Ask for their help in distributing these cards to those who receive the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick to let them know that the church community is thinking of them and praying for them. They do not carry their burden alone. These cards could be given to family members of the sick to help bring them comfort, as well.

For younger children

■ Create and type a simple prayer as a class that the children can glue to the back of the card.

■ Have the children draw pictures to match the simple prayer.

■ You might want to have the crosses already on the cards and have little ones focus on painting.

For older students

■ Give the students time with a Bible to research Scripture passages that they could include on their prayer cards relating to peace, comfort, encouragement, and courage. Here are some to start their research:

◗ 1 Peter 2:24

◗ 2 Corinthians 12:9-10

◗ Isaiah 41:10

◗ Revelation 21:4

◗ Isaiah 33:2

◗ John 14:27

◗ Matthew 11:28-30

■ Study and determine which corporal and spiritual work of mercy they are able to live out by creating and delivering/sending prayer cards and praying for the sick in their community.

Let us pray

Lord, help those in our community who are sick to know that they are not suffering alone. We lift them up in prayer. Grant them peace and courage to deal with the difficulties that come with their illnesses and give them hope in your salvation. Amen.

Sara Jonckheere, MA, is an elementary school teacher turned work-at-home mom. Creating digital curriculum and resources, she shares teaching ideas at SaraJCreations.com

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, February 2020

