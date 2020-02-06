5 Tips for Engaging Young Adults

■■Find ways to plug this core group into existing parish ministries. For example, go to the DRE with a name of a young adult who expressed interest in becoming a catechist, or encourage someone who enjoys singing karaoke to join the choir. ■■Recognize that the lay ecclesial minister is only one person and cannot be the sole recruiter/evangelizer of young adults. “We want lay ecclesial ministers who are able to identify leadership, gifts, and potential in other youth and young adults, so that those young leaders can also go out; so that we have a network of mentors, leaders, and partners in ministry,” Lamont said. ■■Locate former teens whom you have not seen in church for a while, whether they live locally or out of town. They can be found through social media networking, “but there’s also just picking up the phone and calling them if they were once registered, ever,” Lamont said. ■■Parents often will go to a priest (or would go to the lay minister for young adults if the parish had one) with concerns about their adult children’s faith lives. Get to know these young adults in informal settings. 2. Find out where young adult Catholics are spending their time and go there.

■■Local programs, such as Christ in the City, Theology on Tap, and Young Catholic Professionals, attract young adults in droves. “We already know they’re there. So, if you’re a lay ecclesial minister or a pastor, go there [too]!” urges Lamont. “Tell them you care for them. Tell them how excited you are that they’re there and that you need them in your parish. You need their vibrancy. You need their gifts in your parish to set your parish on fire. They need to be welcomed, and they need to be needed!”

3. Use the resources of Catholic student centers.

■■Build a relationship with the Catholic student center at the colleges your young adults are attending, even those located out of state. Keep in touch with your young adults and help them match their talents to a ministry that needs them. Follow up with the campus chaplain. ■■Meet young adult Catholics at events and liturgies held at local Catholic student centers. Invite them to an occasional Mass in your parish. Even if they don’t end up attending Mass there every Sunday, they might show up for an occasional parish event or become involved in a ministry. If the ministry of interest doesn’t exist, encourage the young adult to form his or her own. ■■Look for other ways to spur collaboration between your parish and local Catholic student centers. For example, your pastor or parochial vicar could visit campus to celebrate Mass or give a talk; or your Men’s Club could invite the college students to work with them on a service project. Conversely, the parish could seek out young adults who need service hours, research materials, or professional experience.