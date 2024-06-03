Despiertos receives First Place by Association of Catholic Publishers

Share this article:

Bayard and Pflaum Publishing is thrilled to announce that Despiertos (Spanish edition of Awaken) has been awarded first place by the Association of Catholic Publishers 2024 “Excellence in Publishing Awards”!! 🏆✨

Written in a user-friendly way by popular Catholic author and speaker Dr. Jo Ann Paradise, Awaken-Despiertos is perfect to use for adult faith formation, teens (high school), young adult ministry, small group study, RCIA (Breaking Open the Word), bulletin inserts, and more. Every lesson has received the Imprimatur!

Banner Photo: Courtesy of stock.adobe.com, 31162216