Times to turn to Scripture — a reference list for young Catholics

Many people turn to Scripture to interpret their lives, their feelings, and their world through God’s Word.

Use this list yourself as a reference, or give it to your students and have them tell why each reference would be good for its situation.

When I am troubled or confused…

  • John 14:27

When I think of death…

  • John 11:21-26

When I am in trouble…

  • Matthew 11:28-30

When someone has hurt me…

  • Matthew 18:21-35

When I am afraid or worried…

  • Mark 4:35-41

When I want more than I have…

  • Luke 21:1-4

When a friend has disappointed me…

  • Luke 6:36-38

When I wonder if anyone loves me…

  • John 19:28-30

When I am happy…

  • Psalm 23
  • Psalm 148
  • Philippians 4:4-7

When I am thankful…

  • Psalm 138
  • Luke 17: 11-19

When I am frightened…

  • Luke 12:32
  • John 14:1-4

When I need love…

  • John 15:15
  • Philippians 1:7-9
  • Isaiah 43:1-4

When I am discouraged…

  • John 16:22, 33
  • Matthew 6: 28-34

When I need forgiveness…

  • Matthew 9: 6-13
  • Mark 11:24-25
  • Psalm 51

When I need healing…

  • James 5:13-16
  • Mark 5:35-43

When I have deep sorrow…

  • 2 Corinthians 12:8-9
  • Philippians 2:13

When I feel hopeless…

  • Mark 15:34
  • Psalm 13:1
  • Psalm 91:1,5

Adapted from Leading Young Catholics into Scripture, Fun and Creative Ways to Bring the Bible to Life by Sr. Mary Kathleen Glavich, SND. (Twenty-Third Publications)

This article was originally published in RTJ’s Creative Catechist, September 2013.

 

Image credit: krisanapong detraphiphat / iStock 905827952

 

