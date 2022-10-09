Times to turn to Scripture — a reference list for young Catholics

Many people turn to Scripture to interpret their lives, their feelings, and their world through God’s Word.
Use this list yourself as a reference, or give it to your students and have them tell why each reference would be good for its situation.
When I am troubled or confused…
- John 14:27
When I think of death…
- John 11:21-26
When I am in trouble…
- Matthew 11:28-30
When someone has hurt me…
- Matthew 18:21-35
When I am afraid or worried…
- Mark 4:35-41
When I want more than I have…
- Luke 21:1-4
When a friend has disappointed me…
- Luke 6:36-38
When I wonder if anyone loves me…
- John 19:28-30
When I am happy…
- Psalm 23
- Psalm 148
- Philippians 4:4-7
When I am thankful…
- Psalm 138
- Luke 17: 11-19
When I am frightened…
- Luke 12:32
- John 14:1-4
When I need love…
- John 15:15
- Philippians 1:7-9
- Isaiah 43:1-4
When I am discouraged…
- John 16:22, 33
- Matthew 6: 28-34
When I need forgiveness…
- Matthew 9: 6-13
- Mark 11:24-25
- Psalm 51
When I need healing…
- James 5:13-16
- Mark 5:35-43
When I have deep sorrow…
- 2 Corinthians 12:8-9
- Philippians 2:13
When I feel hopeless…
- Mark 15:34
- Psalm 13:1
- Psalm 91:1,5
Adapted from Leading Young Catholics into Scripture, Fun and Creative Ways to Bring the Bible to Life by Sr. Mary Kathleen Glavich, SND. (Twenty-Third Publications)
This article was originally published in RTJ’s Creative Catechist, September 2013.
Image credit: krisanapong detraphiphat / iStock 905827952