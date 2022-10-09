Times to turn to Scripture — a reference list for young Catholics

Share this article:

Many people turn to Scripture to interpret their lives, their feelings, and their world through God’s Word.

Use this list yourself as a reference, or give it to your students and have them tell why each reference would be good for its situation.

When I am troubled or confused…

John 14:27

When I think of death…

John 11:21-26

When I am in trouble…

Matthew 11:28-30

When someone has hurt me…

Matthew 18:21-35

When I am afraid or worried…

Mark 4:35-41

When I want more than I have…

Luke 21:1-4

When a friend has disappointed me…

Luke 6:36-38

When I wonder if anyone loves me…

John 19:28-30

When I am happy…

Psalm 23

Psalm 148

Philippians 4:4-7

When I am thankful…

Psalm 138

Luke 17: 11-19

When I am frightened…

Luke 12:32

John 14:1-4

When I need love…

John 15:15

Philippians 1:7-9

Isaiah 43:1-4

When I am discouraged…

John 16:22, 33

Matthew 6: 28-34

When I need forgiveness…

Matthew 9: 6-13

Mark 11:24-25

Psalm 51

When I need healing…

James 5:13-16

Mark 5:35-43

When I have deep sorrow…

2 Corinthians 12:8-9

Philippians 2:13

When I feel hopeless…

Mark 15:34

Psalm 13:1

Psalm 91:1,5

Adapted from Leading Young Catholics into Scripture, Fun and Creative Ways to Bring the Bible to Life by Sr. Mary Kathleen Glavich, SND. (Twenty-Third Publications)

This article was originally published in RTJ’s Creative Catechist, September 2013.

Image credit: krisanapong detraphiphat / iStock 905827952

