Prayer Before Your Learning Year Begins

Jesus, here I am, beginning again as I continue your ministry and teaching. It is only with the gifts of wisdom, revelation, and mercy that I can serve as teacher and catechist.

I ask you to bless me before every lesson I plan and class I teach. I ask you to bless each child I will be teaching. Give me patience and understanding, so that through my service to them they may come to know you.

Amen.

This prayer was originally published in RTJ’s creative catechist September 2013.

Photo: fizkes, istock

