Prayer Before You Begin

Jesus, help us to awaken in others the memory of God.

Help us to have a living relationship with You and with our neighbor.

Help us to be men and women of faith who truly trust in You and put our security in You.

Help us to have charity and perseverance.

Help us to face difficulties, trials, and failures with serenity and hope in You.

Let us ask the Lord to help us all be men and women who keep the memory of God alive in ourselves and are able to awaken it in the hearts of others.

Amen.