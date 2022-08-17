Pflaum Gospel Weeklies— a Perfect Fit for Eucharistic Revival!

Share this article:

By Erika Ramos De Urquidi

After learning the results of a 2019 Pew Research Center survey which found that only one-third of U.S. Catholics believe that the Eucharist is truly the Body and Blood of Christ, Pflaum Publishing joined the Church’s efforts to promote this core belief of our Catholic faith.

Pflaum’s liturgy-based faith formation program, the Gospel Weeklies, naturally links to the Sunday Mass and the Eucharist. To promote belief in the Real Presence of Christ in Holy Communion, and in response to the three-year Eucharistic Revival launched by the Bishops of the United States, the Gospel Weeklies are helping grow devotion to the Eucharist and the Mass in three important ways.

By including a quotation from Scripture, Church teaching, or a pope, saint, or other model of faithful living in every lesson.

By allowing catechists to share the quote in class. Plus, adding a QR code in the lessons that connects families to these messages and an accompanying weekly reflection. The reflections are also formatted so that program directors can “download and drop” them into their social media accounts—they are Facebook and Instagram-ready. All materials are available in English and Spanish.

By creating a specific page in our website where we collect Eucharist quotes, reflections, videos, coloring pages, and articles to share with students, families, and parishes.

You can access all the Pflaum Gospel Weeklies Eucharist related resources at gospelweeklies.com/eucharist.

Visit other articles that share vital resources that celebrate Eucharistic Revival in the U.S.

ERIKA RAMOS DE URQUIDI is the Bilingual Editor at Bayard, Inc.

Photo credits: Pflaum Publishing and the Pflaum Gospel Weeklies.

Share this article: