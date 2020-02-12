The Holy Spirit in Our Lives

Invite the Holy Spirit to inspire your prayer

Once I started prayer by asking the Holy Spirit to guide me, I began to experience a new intercessory pow-er and intimacy with God. The Holy Spirit was sent to us by Jesus to help us understand the Father’s will for us and Jesus’ teachings; Jesus promised as much: “The Advocate, the Holy Spirit that the Father will send in my name — he will teach you everything and remind you of all that [I] told you” (John 14:26).

It is not complicated to invite the Holy Spirit to guide our prayer. I usually begin by praying: “Holy Spirit, come guide my prayer. Help my heart to be attentive to your inspiration and hear your voice. Show me what you want me to do and give me the courage to do it.”

Tell the Holy Spirit what you need

Part of developing a trusting relationship with God is being honest with God. Whether it’s a habit of sin we are trying- ing to overcome or a relationship that is causing us struggle, speaking to the Lord about these things in confidence can send untold grace from the Holy Spirit to help us.

Trust that the Holy Spirit is with you

Our spiritual lives will not always feel good. Sometimes we will feel dry, arid, dark, or bored. We can take comfort in knowing that these times of desolation, as they are called, are just as important, if not more important, than the times of consolation, when our spiritual life feels good. When we face and accept desolation, God is stretching us and helping us to grow in faith. It is a key time to renew our trust in God’s love for us and our belief that the Holy Spirit is still active, even if we can’t feel anything.