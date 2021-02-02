Free Webinar Replay: Music for Enriching Catechesis with Children and Families

Share this article:

Music has the ability to support learning, enhance celebration, and build a deeper understanding of our faith.

In this workshop renowned family educators John Burland (Composer) and Heidi Witte (Kids Liturgy) will share a variety of songs and strategies that help children learn the core beliefs of our faith. These catechetical songs cover a variety of themes including Scripture, doctrine and sacraments. This workshop will also demonstrate how the addition of prayerful gesture/signing can further enhance the teaching and learning process.

Featured Speakers

John Burland Teacher/Composer

John has been writing and recording religious music for children for over twenty years. He is a sought after speaker, workshop leader and internationally published author in the area of music and catechesis.

John is the National Music Consultant for Bayard, Inc.in North America and the Education Officer: Liturgy/Music for Sydney Catholic Schools in Australia.

Click HERE to view John Burland’s collection of CD’s.

Heidi Witte Teacher/Catechist

Heidi holds an M.Ed. in Elementary Education from the University of Notre Dame’s Alliance for Catholic Education program. She is a former Catholic school teacher, cantor and volunteer Children’s Liturgy catechist.

Heidi is the host of Children’s Liturgy of the Word on CatholicTV, airing Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m EST, and on the free Kids’ Liturgy YouTube Channel.

View the webinar below, or on YouTube.

Share this article: