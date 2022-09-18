Dealing with Serious Problems within Students’ Families

Share this article:

If you encounter serious problems, don’t try to handle them yourself. Alcoholism, child abuse, drug addiction, and other problems may be present in the families of your students. Remember that you are not a therapist — you are a catechist. If you sense real problems, report what you observe to your director of religious education, to the principal, or to the pastor. They are all trained to deal with this kind of family situation.

