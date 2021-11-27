An Attitude of Gratitude

You are generous and gracious, Lord
and for that,
my soul and heart are grateful
all the days of my life.
Thank you for the grace
to proclaim your ways.
Thank you for the conviction
to speak your Truth.
Thank you for the love
that steadies my heart.
Thank you for the faith
to walk in your ways.
Thank you for the honor
to know your presence.
Thank you for the fortitude
to call to others.
Thank you for the hope
that lights my path.
Thank you for the joy
that sparkles within.
Thank you for the confidence
to persevere.
Thank you for the wonder
that delights my days.
Thank you for the humor
that calls me to play.
Thank you for the Eucharist
that nurtures my life.
Thank you for the wisdom
to guide my learners,
that they, too, may be grateful
all the days of their lives.
Excerpted from Psalms for Catechists, by Kass Dotterweich. Copyright 2011. Published by Pflaum Publishing Group (pflaum.com). Used with permission. All rights reserved.
Photo by Freshh Connection on Unsplash