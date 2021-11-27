An Attitude of Gratitude

Share this article:

You are generous and gracious, Lord

and for that,

my soul and heart are grateful

all the days of my life.

Thank you for the grace

to proclaim your ways.

Thank you for the conviction

to speak your Truth.

Thank you for the love

that steadies my heart.

Thank you for the faith

to walk in your ways.

Thank you for the honor

to know your presence.

Thank you for the fortitude

to call to others.

Thank you for the hope

that lights my path.

Thank you for the joy

that sparkles within.

Thank you for the confidence

to persevere.

Thank you for the wonder

that delights my days.

Thank you for the humor

that calls me to play.

Thank you for the Eucharist

that nurtures my life.

Thank you for the wisdom

to guide my learners,

that they, too, may be grateful

all the days of their lives.

