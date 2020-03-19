Pray the Rosary with the Pope TODAY! 4pm ET, 1pm PT

Share this article:

Join the Holy Father and Catholics around the world in prayer

By Barb Szyszkiewicz

While many Catholics are unable to attend Mass or Adoration during the coronavirus outbreak, we can still unite in prayer.

Pope Francis has invited every family, every individual Catholic, and every religious community to pray the Luminous mysteries of the Rosary on Thursday, March 19 at 9:00 pm Rome time (4 pm Eastern; 1 pm Pacific).

If you wish to follow this prayer online, Archbishop José H. Gomez of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will lead the recitation of the Rosary at that time time from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels via live stream at LACatholics.org/rosary and Facebook.

AngelusNews.com offered a translation of the pope’s remarks regarding the Rosary initiative:

[W]e … celebrate the Solemnity of Saint Joseph. In life, work, family, joy and sorrow he always sought and loved the Lord, meriting the praise of Scripture as a just and wise man. Always invoke him with confidence, especially in difficult times, and entrust your lives to this great Saint.

I join in the appeal of the Italian bishops who in this health emergency have promoted a moment of prayer for the whole country. Every family, every faithful, every religious community: all united spiritually … at 9 p.m. [Rome time] in the recitation of the Rosary, with the Mysteries of Light. I will accompany you from here.

We are led to the luminous and transfigured face of Jesus Christ and His Heart by Mary, Mother of God, health of the sick, to whom we turn with the prayer of the Rosary, under the loving gaze of Saint Joseph, Guardian of the Holy Family and of our families. And we ask him to take special care of our family, our families, especially the sick and the people who are taking care of them: doctors, nurses, and volunteers, who risk their lives in this service.

Barb Szyszkiewicz is managing editor of Today’s Catholic Teacher. Follow her on Twitter @franciscanmom.

Image credit: iStock

Share this article: