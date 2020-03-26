Lessons for Sun. Mar. 29 for Pflaum Gospel Weeklies

Do you use the PFLAUM GOSPEL WEEKLIES for religious instruction?
Here’s this week’s lesson guides via video:
Seeds (English)
March 29: https://youtu.be/xRZ2K0UYaqM?t=831
Seeds: (Spanish)
March 29: https://youtu.be/qYoPOiWS4qo?t=971
Promise: (English)
March 29: https://youtu.be/V6QOpJpK8jQ?t=1229
Promise: (Spanish)
March 29: https://youtu.be/Zxv7VnLCefY?t=797
Good News: (English)
March 29: https://youtu.be/lbIaO6JCTeo?t=1360
Good News: (Spanish)
March 29: https://youtu.be/piuzNIazbZo?t=876
Venture: (English)
March 29: https://youtu.be/1gOoOKUmfeI?t=824
Venture: (Spanish)
March 29: https://youtu.be/Y3cHW4uH9ns?t=1075
Visions: (English)
March 29: https://youtu.be/11MBduHQcuk?t=1035
Need a parents’ tutorial for how to use the Weeklies at home? Go here.
