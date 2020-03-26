Lessons for Sun. Mar. 29 for Pflaum Gospel Weeklies

Do you use the PFLAUM GOSPEL WEEKLIES for religious instruction?

Here’s this week’s lesson guides via video:

Seeds (English)

March 29: https://youtu.be/xRZ2K0UYaqM?t=831

Seeds: (Spanish)

March 29: https://youtu.be/qYoPOiWS4qo?t=971

Promise: (English)

March 29: https://youtu.be/V6QOpJpK8jQ?t=1229

Promise: (Spanish)

March 29: https://youtu.be/Zxv7VnLCefY?t=797

Good News: (English)

March 29: https://youtu.be/lbIaO6JCTeo?t=1360

Good News: (Spanish)

March 29: https://youtu.be/piuzNIazbZo?t=876

Venture: (English)

March 29: https://youtu.be/1gOoOKUmfeI?t=824

Venture: (Spanish)

March 29: https://youtu.be/Y3cHW4uH9ns?t=1075

Visions: (English)

March 29: https://youtu.be/11MBduHQcuk?t=1035

 

 

Need a parents’ tutorial for how to use the Weeklies at home? Go here. 

Posted by the editor.

